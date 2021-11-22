GENEVA — City police are responding to an accident Wednesday evening on Routes 5&20 that injured a person in a wheelchair who was struck by a vehicle.
The accident occurred at 6:45 p.m. in front of the Speedway convenience store, according to information that came across the police scanner.
Law enforcement at the scene said that they were waiting for a helicopter to fly the person for medical assistance. The helicopter, they said, was "definitely needed."
No other information was available about the accident.