GENEVA — City police are responding to an accident Wednesday evening on Routes 5&20 that injured a person in a wheelchair who was struck by a vehicle.

The accident occurred at 6:45 p.m. in front of the Speedway convenience store, according to information that came across the police scanner.

Law enforcement at the scene said that they were waiting for a helicopter to fly the person for medical assistance. The helicopter, they said, was "definitely needed."

No other information was available about the accident.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...