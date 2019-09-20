WATERLOO — Crafters are invited to participate in the holiday craft show sponsored by the Waterloo Fire Department Auxiliary, which will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9.
Craft space is 8-feet-by-8-feet for a donation of $20.
Handmade crafts such as ceramics, door decorations, flower arrangements, country crafts, wood crafts, painting and artwork are welcome.
To participate, call Deb Maher at (315)539-9667 or Nancy Baylor at (315) 539-9652.
Reservations are available on a first-come, first-served basis.