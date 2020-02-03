WATERLOO — An informational meeting for vendors for the Waterloo Farmers Market will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6 at the Seneca County Cornell Cooperative Extension office, 308 Main Street Shop Centre, third floor.
All that are interested or have questions are welcome to attend.
The Waterloo Rotary started the market in 2018 and is making plans for the 2020 season. The market is held in the parking lot near the old Save A Lot building behind the shops on Main Street. The market is held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays from June to early October.
The key to this community farmers’ market is promoting locally grown and produced items and providing residents with access to local, fresh fruits and vegetables and other products.
If you are interested, but can’t attend the meeting, contact Patti at Seneca County Cornell Cooperative Extension at (315) 539-9251 or pap11@cornell.edu.