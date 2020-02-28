SAVANNAH — The Montezuma Audubon Center is accepting applications from vendors to participate in the 14th Annual Wildlife Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 2.
The 14th Annual Wildlife Festival will celebrate the importance of the Montezuma Wetlands Complex for 300 bird species that are found in this globally significant Important Bird Area.
“The Montezuma Wetlands Complex is a unique mosaic of habitats where millions of birds rest during the spring and autumn migration, said Chris Lajewski, Montezuma Audubon Center Director. “Additionally, the Complex is home to one of the largest breeding populations of Cerulean Warblers in New York State. The Wildlife Festival is an opportunity for nature enthusiasts to explore and celebrate the birds and habitats of this dynamic ecosystem and interact with like-minded individuals from around the region.”
Highlights at the Wildlife Festival will be live animal presentations, food trucks, a 24-foot rock wall, live music, children’s games and prizes, a huge bounce house, crafts and activities, family-friendly entertainment, guided bird watching hikes and canoeing excursions, a native plant sale, and over 40 vendors and exhibitors.
Major support for the Wildlife Festival comes from the Friends of the Montezuma Wetlands Complex. Additional support is provided by Adventures in Climbing, Secor Lumber, and Big Dog Country Radio.
The vendor fees are $20 for a non-profit organization and $35 for a business. Pop-up tents, tables, and chairs are available to rent and outdoor site selection is on a first-come, first-served basis.
The deadline to register as a vendor is April 24. The vendor registration form can be found online at montezuma.audubon.org.
For more information, call (315) 365-3588 or email montezuma@audubon.org.