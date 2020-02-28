SODUS — The Sodus Farmers’Market, 58 W. Main St., — in the parking lot of the Sodus United Third Methodist Church — is being planned for the upcoming season.
The market will operate for 18 weeks from at 2:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, starting June 10.
Additional/new vendors are welcome, including farmers with specialty crops, organic produce, meats, eggs, cheeses, prepared food/drink vendors, diverse craft and other product offerings.
At this time, there are openings for seven new vendors.
If interested, or for more information, send message to Sodus Farmers Market Facebook page, email shall3@rochester.rr.com, or call the Market Manager at (315) 879-7420 (leave message).