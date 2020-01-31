WATERLOO — Anyone interested in being a vendor for the Waterloo Farmers Market this year is invited to an informational meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6.
The meeting will be at the Seneca County Cornell Cooperative Extension office, 308 Main Street Shop Centre, third floor, Waterloo.
The market was started in 2018 by the Waterloo Rotary Club in the parking lot near Finger Lakes Antiques and the Village Hall. It is conducted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays from June to early October.
Organizers are looking to expand the number of vendors for 2020. Those interested but who cannot attend the meeting can call Patti Paine at (315) 539-9251 or pap11@cornell.edu.