WATERLOO — The Waterloo Library & Historical Society will be hosting its third annual vendor and craft show on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 22 Locust St.
The show will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Waterloo Farmers Market site. It’s free and open to the public. There will also be a barbecue fundraiser, too, to benefit the Waterloo Library & Historical Society.
For an entry fee of $25, vendors receive space to fit an 8-foot table or a 10-foot-by-10-foot pop-up tent.
Register no later than Sept. 1.
For more information and applications, contact Kelly Koagel at (315) 539-0533 or by email at Kelly1880wl@gmail.com.
Information on other events hosted by the Waterloo Library and Historical Society can be found at www.wlhs-ny.com.
