CLYDE — A number of events will be held in the village Thursday to commemorate Veterans Day.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Galen Historical Society at the Brick Church Museum on North Park Street will be open and showing scrolling photos of veterans, a display of military memorabilia, a video that shows a patriotic military parade of the 1940s, and a moving video of three World War II funerals of local soldiers.
At 11 a.m., the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 947 will hold a tribute in the Village Park.
At 11:30 a.m., VFW Post 947 will host a dedication of the new flag drop-off at the Post’s 26 Sodus St. home. Food and drinks with the community will follow the dedication.
“This drop-off was a combination and culmination of community members working together to obtain a retired USPS mailbox, redoing it and gifting it to the VFW for their use,” said Nicole Malbone, a member of the Galen Town Board and president of the Galen Historical Society.