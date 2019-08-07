GENEVA — The Canandaigua VA is holding a recreational therapy outing for veterans from 5 to 8 tonight (Wednesday, Aug. 7).
The public is welcome to join the residents of 7A and 8B of the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Canandaigua as they walk at the lake and listen to the FLX jazz orchestra.
Meet at the Finger Lakes Welcome Center; 35 Lake Front Drive, Geneva, NY 14456
Take a bagged dinner, or money as there are a small number of food choices at the welcome center.
For more information, contact Lydia Delgado at (585) 393-8187.
