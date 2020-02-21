NEWARK — The Victim Resource Center of the Finger Lakes will hold two volunteer interest sessions this month.
The events will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25 and 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Center’s outreach office, 132 Harrison St.
The events will be a chance for interested community members to learn more about volunteer opportunities available at the Center. The sessions will provide participants with information about the Center and a chance to sign up for upcoming volunteer opportunities.
Light refreshments will be provided.
Parking is available in the lot directly in front of the building, as well as in the lot to the left of the building.
For more information, contact Kat Dillon at vrceducator@aol.com or (315) 331-1171 ext. 305.
Dillon is the community educator and volunteer coordinator at the Victim Resource Center of the Finger Lakes Inc.
The Center serves those in the community who have experienced or who are currently experiencing domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, human trafficking, dating violence, child abuse, and other forms of interpersonal violence. The Center provides a 24-hour crisis hotline, emergency shelter, legal advocacy, supportive counseling, and help connecting to resources in moving toward a safer future.
For help or information, you can reach the Center’s 24/7, free and confidential hotline at (800) 456-1172. All services are free and confidential, and available to all members of the community.
For more information, visit vrcfl.org.