SENECA FALLS — Remember the scene in the movie "It's A Wonderful Life" when a despondent George Bailey crashes into a tree in a snowstorm just before he contemplates suicide on the bridge?

The car was a 1919 Dodge touring car.

In a special event sponsored by the It's A Wonderful Life Museum, the Dodge Brothers Club will bring several vintage Dodges  to the Bridge Street bridge at 10 a.m. Thursday. The cars will include a 1919 touring car, the same as used in the movie.

Nine other Dodge touring cars from different years will participate, along with other classic Dodge cars.

After a short program on the bridge, the cars will move downtown and park in the diagonal parking spaces on both sides of State Street, near The Gould Hotel, until about noon.

