FARMINGTON — Cobblestone Arts Center is hosting a virtual Run, Walk and Roll 5K between May 29 and 31.
Participants can choose how to complete the 5K (walk, run, bike, blade, roll, etc.); choose where (anywhere while maintaining social distancing); and choose when to complete the race.
All registration fees are to benefit the Celebrating the Arts Day Habilitation program for adults with disabilities at Cobblestone. Current classes offered include dance, music, theater, visual art, media studies, and community enrichment. Race participants can choose to sponsor specific students, or donate to the general cause. There is also an option for those wishing to contribute, but unable to physically race.
For more information, visit cobblestoneartscenter.com.