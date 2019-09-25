GENEVA — The Finger Lakes Visions of Hope will host an induction ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Ramada Inn Geneva Lakefront.
Visions consists of women who have been diagnosed and treated for breast cancer and spread the word about cancer detection and intervention.
Inductees are Amy Carroll, Susan Barnes, Trudy Hicks and Pinky (Beulah) Tiebout.
The ceremony is free and open to the public.
Reservations are required by Sept. 27.
For details or to make reservations, call Mary Freida at (585) 752-7263.
There also will be a sale of pink “I Heart FLX” apparel to benefit Visions and a Visions of Hope digital display wall at Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic. Apparel will be sold until Sept. 30.
To order apparel, visit https://iheartflx.itemorder.com/sale.