CANANDAIGUA — Finger Lakes Visitors Connection, the official tourism promotion agency for Ontario County, has released “Uncover the Finger Lakes.”
“Uncover the Finger Lakes” features Geneva’s Linden Street on the cover along with 36 pages of fresh photography and a county map inside.
To help readers make the most of the sights shown in the piece, each section has an “Uncover More” web link, designed to send the visitor to VisitFingerLakes.com for more information to help plan their getaway to Ontario County.
The guide highlights facets of Ontario County tourism including outdoor adventure, cultural landmarks, wellness activities, family fun and foodie hotspots, along with popular roadside attractions, a guide to authentic Finger Lakes souvenirs, and where to find the best photo-op spot.
“Uncover the Finger Lakes” is available at visitor centers and other places where tourism literature is displayed across Ontario County and New York state. It also can be ordered from the Finger Lakes Visitors Connection website, www.visitfingerlakes.com, by calling (585) 394-3915 or emailing info@visitfingerlakes.com. Visitors also can pick one up at the office, 25 Gorham St.