HOPEWELL — Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson is authorizing non-contact visits at the county jail starting Saturday (July 25).

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic in early March, Henderson closed the jail to visitation to prevent the spread of the virus. In a press release, Henderson said a plan has been developed for non-contact visits.

“It is important for the inmates to have an opportunity to visit with a loved one, family member or significant other,” he said.

All visitors will be required to:

• Complete a COVID screening before entering the jail.

• Be six feet apart from the inmate and others.

• Wear a mask at all times.

Visits will be non-contact only. People who would like to visit an inmate, or have questions, are asked to call (585) 396-1800.

