HOPEWELL — Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson is authorizing non-contact visits at the county jail starting Saturday (July 25).
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic in early March, Henderson closed the jail to visitation to prevent the spread of the virus. In a press release, Henderson said a plan has been developed for non-contact visits.
“It is important for the inmates to have an opportunity to visit with a loved one, family member or significant other,” he said.
All visitors will be required to:
• Complete a COVID screening before entering the jail.
• Be six feet apart from the inmate and others.
• Wear a mask at all times.
Visits will be non-contact only. People who would like to visit an inmate, or have questions, are asked to call (585) 396-1800.