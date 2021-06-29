GENEVA — The Geneva Green Committee is welcoming volunteers at the city’s lakefront park for a regularly scheduled weekly event called “Weeding Wednesdays.:
The group meets weather permitting at the iHeartNY sign, in front of the Finger Lakes Welcome Center at 8 a.m. From there, they work until 10 a.m., in collaboration with the city’s Department of Public Works, removing weeds where needed.
Volunteer weeders are encouraged to bring whatever tools they have on hand, including shovels, edgers, trowels, spading forks, and gardening gloves as well as watering cans. Some tools will be available.
For more information, contact Anne Hoyt at ahhoyt@yahoo.com.