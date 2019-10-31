NEWARK — On a recent Saturday morning, six volunteers worked on fall cleanup and planting of shrubs at Laurel House Comfort Care Home.
Bovet Lawn and Gardens of Marion donating their time and service and Grandpa’s Nursery and Gardens of Sodus provided new shrubs.
Laurel House is a two-bedroom home for the terminally ill and their families, serving all of Wayne County and the surrounding area. Dedicated staff and volunteers offer compassionate care to residents by focusing on pain control and symptom relief. There is never a charge to the resident or family.
Hands-on volunteers assist residents, cook, clean, shop and maintain the landscape at the site.
To learn more about Laurel House, call (315) 573-7028 or stop by the home at 224 Fair St. for a tour.