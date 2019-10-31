Geneva, NY (14456)

Today

Rain, possibly heavy, early. Becoming partly cloudy and windy overnight. Low near 40F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain, possibly heavy, early. Becoming partly cloudy and windy overnight. Low near 40F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.