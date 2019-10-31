Geneva, NY (14456)

Today

Rain, possibly heavy, early. Becoming partly cloudy and windy overnight. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain, possibly heavy, early. Becoming partly cloudy and windy overnight. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.