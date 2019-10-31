The Foster Grandparent Program of Wayne CAP has started the school year with 50 volunteers at 23 schools, Head Start centers and daycare centers in Ontario, Seneca and Wayne counties.
New volunteers include Tom Filardo at Newark Middle School; Susan Koval at North Rose Elementary; Nancy Kirvan at Lafayette Intermediate in Waterloo; Patricia Black at Sodus Junior/Senior High; Rita Parish at the James Dooley Learning Center in Geneva; and Patty Bruch and Linda Stanard both serving at Canandaigua Primary School.
Foster Grandparents are seniors 55 and over who earn a tax-free stipend and mileage reimbursement for their services.
For details, call Gregory Peck at (315) 665-0131 ext. 170.