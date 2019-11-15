SENECA FALLS — The fifth annual Seneca County Community Thanksgiving Dinner will again be hosted by the Seneca Falls Elks Lodge 992, 2221 River Road.
Dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 28, with planning and preparation in collaboration with the United Way of Seneca County. The committee plans to serve over 1,200 dinners. An array of new or gently used coats and winter accessories will be available to all in need.
Dan’s Design Landscape Construction LLC again donated all the turkey, and several local churches and organizations donated the “fixings.” Monetary donations may be made payable to the United Way of Seneca County, PO Box 623, Waterloo NY 13165 or online at uwseneca.org with the notation of Thanksgiving Dinner in the memo line. Donations of gently used or new winter coats and accessories are being accepted. For details, call (315) 539-1135.
The committee is seeking volunteers to help with prep, cooking, set up, decorations, serving, deliveries and clean up. Preparation begins Nov. 27 and continues into Thanksgiving Day. A final morning clean-up is scheduled for Nov. 29.
To volunteer, call (315) 539-1135.
Expect a traditional Thanksgiving dinner served buffet-style for eat-in or take-out. Delivery will take place the morning of Nov. 28 and is available to those with an absolute need who cannot attend the dinner at the Elks Lodge. Delivery must be scheduled in advance by calling (315) 539-1135.