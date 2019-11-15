PENN YAN — Plans for the Penn Yan Area Council of Churches Community Action Program’s Yates Christmas Program are underway.
Volunteers for the distribution days are asked to attend a meeting at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at the Presbyterian Church.
Set-up date at the Armory for the Christmas distribution is Monday, Dec. 2, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The Presbyterian Church set-up dates are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 2 and 3.
The distribution days will be Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 4 and 5, with families coming to the Armory at their appointment times. Cards will be sent in the mail with those times. If you did not receive an appointment card, but wish to, call or text Rachel at (315) 481-9623 or email yateschristmasprogran@gmail.com.
The First Presbyterian Church distribution hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, no appointment necessary.
Donations to the Yates Christmas Program may be sent to P O Box 145, Penn Yan, NY 14527. For more information, visit CFTNPYNY.tripod.com or look for the Christmas Program on Facebook.
For more information, contact Donna Johnston by email at Donna_Johnston1@Yahoo.com, or by phone at (315) 536-2683 (home) or (585) 750-0862 (cell).