CANANDAIGUA — Ontario ARC raised over $27,000 at its annual holiday gift wrapping booths at Eastview Mall.
Over 400 volunteers helped wrap nearly 4,000 gifts throughout the holiday season.
“We would like to express our sincerest thanks to all of our wonderful volunteers, sponsors and shoppers for their continued support,” said Michele Wistner, Ontario ARC’s Director of Development. “Your generosity helped make our Gift Wrapping Booths a success again this year.”
Proceeds benefit The Friends of Ontario ARC Foundation and Ontario ARC’s growing menu of innovative services for people with disabilities or other challenges.