WATERLOO — The Waterloo Library & Historical Society is inviting the public to view a display on the history of politics and voting in Waterloo.
The display is located outside the polling place in the County Office Building on DiPronio Drive, near the former Office for the Aging rooms. The display includes political campaign buttons through the decades, an election betting card, an explanation of what it means to be “black balled’’ and more.
It can be visited during early voting hours and on Election Day.
For more information, call (315) 539-3313.