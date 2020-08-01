Walmart is accepting applications for its seventh annual Open Call for U.S.-manufactured projects.
Open Call is a unique opportunity for companies with products that are made, sourced or grown in the U.S. to meet with Walmart buyers on Oct. 1. Due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19, this year’s meetings between Walmart buyers and prospective suppliers will take place virtually.
This year’s Open Call attendees could secure deals ranging from a handful of stores in local markets to supplying hundreds, even thousands of stores, Sam’s Clubs and on Walmart.com. Space is limited, and the application portal closes on Aug. 10.
Supplier-hopefuls should visit Walmart-jump.com to apply.