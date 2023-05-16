GENEVA — The Music Boosters of Geneva are holding a Band Instrument Drive in May.
Have a trumpet that you haven’t played in some time? Did your New Year’s resolution to learn the clarinet fall flat? Did your kids head off to college leaving their beloved saxophone behind?
Every year, more and more kids begin their musical education through the band programs offered by the Geneva City School District, but the supply of instruments is limited. Some families are able to rent instruments, but to keep music education accessible for everyone, the district supplies instruments to many children. Can you help by donating the instruments you no longer use?
The boosters are looking for good quality, gently used trombones, clarinets, saxophones, flutes, French horns, and trumpets. Donations of guitars or other stringed instruments, piccolos or percussion instruments cannot be accepted.
Instruments can be dropped off until May 31 at the following locations:
• St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy, 149 Genesee St.
• Geneva Public Library, 244 Main St.
• Center for Teaching and Learning at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, Warren Hunting Smith Library, 2nd Floor, 334 Pulteney St.
Contact musicboostersofgeneva@gmail.com with questions.
The boosters are thankful for any and all donations that will help advance musical education among Geneva’s youth.