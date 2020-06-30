AUBURN — Christina Warter, owner of Soul & Mind Evolution in Auburn, has joined the board of directors for Unity House.
Warter’s Soul and Mind Evolution is a sensory center that offers a supportive sensory experience and programming that is sensitive to individuals affected by autism and other developmental delays. She created SAME as a safe space for her young daughter, who has special needs, and other families and caregivers in similar situations. Prior to starting SAME, Warter was a housing coordinator, community educator and support group facilitator at Community Action Programs in Auburn. She studied dance at Mills College and State University College at Brockport, holds certification in Autism Movement Therapy, and is a Mindfulness Life Coach.
