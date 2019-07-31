CANANDAIGUA — The Canandaigua Lake Watershed Council, Finger Lakes Visitors Connection, along with a host of other partners, have officially launched the Canandaigua Lake Water Trail website, brochure and full Water Trail Plan.
A kick-off celebration was held Thursday, July 18 at the Kershaw Park Small Marine Craft Launch, 155 Lakeshore Drive.
The Water Trail project has organized a comprehensive list of the 20 launching and destination sites and emergency access sites across Canandaigua Lake, creating a cohesive network of public access sites for paddlers to explore and enjoy, thus providing the public a high-quality paddling experience.
“One of the top questions we hear from visitors to Ontario County is how to access our beautiful Finger Lakes,” said Valerie Knoblauch, president and CEO of Finger Lakes Visitors Connection, the official tourism promotion agency for Ontario County.
“The Canandaigua Lake Water Trail gives visitors and locals accessible year-round access to enjoy paddling routes for a diverse set of paddlers, ranging from a novice paddler who would like to get out on the water for a couple of hours to very experienced long-distance paddlers,” said Fred Lightfoote, town of Gorham supervisor.
The Canandaigua Lake Water Trail Action Plan is the trail organization’s guiding document, developed through a partnership of the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Council, the National Parks Service, Finger Lakes Visitors Connection, state Department of State (grant funding), the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association, Finger Lakes Land Trust, multiple municipalities and numerous stakeholders.
For more information on the Canandaigua Lake Water Trail, your paddling guide to Canandaigua Lake, visit CanandaiguaLakeWaterTrail.com for interactive maps, detailed access and destination site information and itineraries. You may order a detailed brochure by calling Finger Lakes Visitors Connection at (585) 394-3915.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.