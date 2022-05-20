WATERLOO — The Waterloo Baptist Church at 2701 Route 96 is hosting an Armed Forces breakfast Saturday, beginning at 8 a.m. It is free and open to all military personnel, either active or retired, and they are welcome to bring a guest.
The guest speaker at the sixth annual event honoring soldiers and military veterans will be Col. Kevin Saunders, who enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1991. He served on active duty with the 8th Tank Battalion and at Camp Lejeune, N.C. For the past 15 years, he has served in reserve roles, and as a unit commander with his infantry company in Iraq in 2009.
Those planning to attend are asked to confirm their attendance by calling (315) 539-2029 (leave a message) or emailing waterloobaptistchurch@gmail.com.