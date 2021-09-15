WATERLOO — The Waterloo Library & Historical Society has been awarded a $91,873 state grant to upgrade its historic building at 31 E. William St.
The money will be used to install air conditioning in the Fatzinger Hall theater space on the second floor, to upgrade the electrical infrastructure, and to replace the blue stone on the front porch of the building that opened in 1884.
Meanwhile, the Wood Memorial Library in Canandaigua has been awarded an $8,707 state grant to install exterior lighting and security cameras at the Main Street building.
The grants were provided by the state Education Department and the New York State Library. They were announced by Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan, R-131 of Manchester.