WATERLOO — The town Democratic Committee is inviting voters to meet and greet the Democratic candidates for county and town offices from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.
The event will be at the Ciccino’s Secondo Piano on the second floor of the restaurant at 22 E. Main St.
Candidates who will attend are Mark Sinkiewicz of Ovid for Seneca County district attorney; Jamie King and Jim Cleere for two county supervisor seats; Kristin McGuane and Robin Withers for two Town Board seats; and David Dressing for town justice.
Refreshments will be provided and a cash bar will be available.