WATERLOO — The town’s 1,327 enrolled Democrats are eligible to participate in a July 22 party caucus. The goal of the 7 p.m. session: to select candidates for the November general election.
If all enrolled Democrats show up, it could be a problem. Why? The caucus is scheduled for the home of town and Seneca County Democratic Party chairman Ted Young at 32 W. Wright Ave.
The caucus will seek nominations and endorsements of candidates for two Town Board seats and a town justice. All carry four-year terms.
The Town Board seats of incumbent Democrat Bob Rodger and incumbent Republican Mike Pfeiffer are up this year. Town Justice Conrad Struzik, a Republican, is serving by appointment and is seeking re-election to the position. He is the elected village justice as well.
