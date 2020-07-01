WATERLOO — The Waterloo school district will again participate in a summer food service program for children from July 6 to Aug. 7.
Meals will be provided free to all school children on a first-come, first-serve basis at Waterloo High School, 96 Stark St.
Grab-and-go meals will be provided for curbside pickup only from 9:45 to 11:45 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Monday pickups will have two days of meals. The Wednesday pickup will have three days’ worth of meals.
Pre-ordering is possible and walk-ins are welcome. During food pickup, coronavirus guidelines will be followed.
Information regarding the guidelines for the program are posted on the school district’s website, www.waterloocsd.org. For more information, call Brian Corey at (315) 539-1556 or email him at brian.corey@waterloocsd.org.