WATERLOO — The Knights of Columbus of St. Frances-St. Clare Parish in Waterloo and Seneca Falls will sponsor a series of Saturday euchre games from January to April 2023.
Games dates will be Jan. 7, Feb. 1, March 11, March 25 and April 15. The cards will be staged in the former St. Mary’s School gymnasium at 35 Center St.
Registration is at noon each Saturday, with euchre beginning at 1 p.m. There will be a free, learn-to-play beginners table, with experienced players teaching the game, on Jan. 7 and Feb. 11.
The cost is a $10 buy-in and a $10 donation. Six games will be played on each date, with cash payouts for top places. Players should bring quarters to contribute for euchres and loners.
Food and drink concessions will be available.
For more information, call John at (315) 651-8698.