WATERLOO — Kindergarten registration week for all students in the Waterloo Central School District begins on March 2 at Skoi-Yase Primary School.
If your child will be 5 years old on or before Dec. 1, 2020 then your child is eligible to attend kindergarten in September.
Registration packets will be available at Skoi-Yase Primary school starting Feb. 3. Stop in and pick up a registration packet and make an appointment to have your child’s vision and hearing tested with the school nurse beginning in March.