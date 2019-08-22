WATERLOO –– The Waterloo Library will conduct its fall book sale from Sept. 16 to Sept. 21.
All books, puzzles and multimedia will be sold for $2 a bag during the week at the library, 31 E. William St.
The sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in Terwilliger Hall in the library, which is handicapped accessible.
For more information, people can call (315) 539-3313 or go to www.wlhs-ny.com.
