WATERLOO — Vendors and crafters are sought for the third annual Vendor and Craft Show of the Waterloo Library & Historical Society.
The show will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 7 at Finger Lakes Antique Center, 22 Locust St., and is free to the public.
There also will be a barbecue fundraiser to benefit the library on the site.
The cost for a vendor to set up a booth will be $25. Vendors will be given enough space to fit an 8-foot table or a 10-by-10-foot popup tent. Those interested in being a vendor should register no later than Sept. 1. For more information and applications, contact Kelly Koagel at (315) 539-0533 or at kelly1880wl@gmail.com.
