WATERLOO — The public is invited to a retelling of “A Christmas Carol” at 7 p.m. Friday in Fatzinger Hall, above the Waterloo Library and Historical Society.
Kim Tenreiro will be performing Charles Dickens’ classic tale of reclamation and salvation in a one-person performance that will bring more than 30 characters to life.
An optional prologue is planned for 6:15 p.m.
The show is suggested for age 13 and above.
Tickets cost $10. They’re available at the 31 E. William St. library.
For more information, call (315) 539-3313 or email waterloolib@gmail.com. Proceeds will benefit the Waterloo Library & Historical Society.