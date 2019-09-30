WATERLOO — Waterloo High School presented awards to graduating seniors at its commencement ceremony.
Awards and honorees included
Adi Aunkst-Park: The Waterloo Rotary Memorial Scholarship.
Matthew Barron: The Waterloo Education Scholarship, the Charles Battaglia Memorial Scholarship and the Stephen B. Johnson Memorial Scholarship.
Savannah Cartwright: The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association Scholarship.
Orianna Coffin: The Citizenship Award.
Riley Corey: The Michael DeRaddo Memorial Scholarship, the Leonard Hornung Scholarship, the Peter K. Thummler Memorial Scholarship, the Earl T. Wadhams Scholarship, the National Honor Society Scholarship, the Waterloo Rotary Memorial Scholarship, the North Seneca Ambulance Scholarship and the Gold Key award.
Anthony DeFrancesco: The Caitlin Gillan Memorial Scholarship.
Bryanna Felber: The Mason Clark Memorial Scholarship.
Trinity Folk: The 2019 Scholarship Academic Excellence Award and the Gold Key award.
Ryan Frisbee: The Waterloo Police Department Award.
Ashley Hearn: The Theodore Smith, Jr. Scholarship and the Gold Key award.
Taylor Hurdle: The 2019 Scholarship Academic Excellence Award.
Kari Jensen: The Peter K. Thummler Memorial Scholarship, the Lori McConnell Memorial Scholarship for Helping Professions, the Edward M. Boudreau Memorial Scholarship, the North Seneca Ambulance Scholarship, the 2019 Orville Cook Scholarship and the Gold Key award.
Kiersten Jones: The Tristan C. Folk Memorial Scholarship, the 2019 Orville Cook Scholarship and the 2019 Thompson Health Guild Scholarship.
Marshall King: The Waterloo Education Foundation Inc. Scholarship.
Emily Miracle: The Michael Osowski Memorial Scholarship, the Seneca Community Players Award and the Gold Key award.
Felicity Orego: The Nancy Hilimire Memorial Scholarship, the Waterloo Education Foundation Inc. Scholarship and the Seneca County Youth Bureau Board award.
Bethany Ovenshire: The Caitlin Gillan Memorial Scholarship.
Nicholas Page: The Gold Key award.
Derek Slwyka: The 2019 Scholarship Academic Excellence Award.
Cole Smith: The Sessler Family Scholarship.
Kandice Tillman: The Tristan C. Folk Memorial, the Sessler Family Scholarship, the Karen L. Adler-Hoven Memorial Scholarship and the 2019 Orville Cook Scholarship.
Ethan Wagner: The Waterloo Education Scholarship and the Tristan Folk Tri-M Music Honor Society Scholarship.