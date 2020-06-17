The Wayne ARC will be participating in the Free Summer Lunch Program for children again this year.
Beginning July 6, ARC will provide free meals to children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. The program will run until Aug. 13 and meals will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.
Meals will be handed out at each of four sites. There will be no sit-down meals or activities provided. Parents can pick up meals for their children at the following sites and times:
• Newark Library, Monday through Thursday, noon to 1:30 p.m.
• Palmyra Library, Monday through Thursday, noon to 1:30 p.m.
• Newark Windsong Terrace, Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Newark Driving Park Circle, Monday though Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Times may change based on volunteer availability. For further information on times and locations, contact Wayne ARC at (315) 331-7741, Ext. 1237. Ask for Food Service Manager Chris Ball.
There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service, but to file a complaint of discrimination, write or call immediately to:
USDA
Director, Office of Adjudication 1400 Independence Ave., SW
Washington, D.C. 20250-9410
(866) 632-9992, (800) 877-8339 (TTY), or (800) 845-6136.