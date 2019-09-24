NEWARK — Wayne Arts, 108 W. Miller St., will host several classes this fall.
• Watercolors 3: Beyond the Basics: From 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays Sept. 26 to Oct. 24.
Elaine Liberio will teach the class, which will focus on a different technique each week.
The cost is $60 for members and $70 for non-members.
• Pastels: Composition: From 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sundays from Oct. 6 to Nov. 3.
Kaylinda Schuhart will teach the class, which will focus on pastel painting techniques.
The cost is $60 for members and $70 for non-members for the full series or $15/$20 per class.
• Printmaking: From 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays from Oct. 16 to Nov. 20.
Wayne Williams will teach the class. Students should take a sketchbook and ideas for creating a print.
The cost is $75 for members and $85 for non-members for the full series or $15/$20 per class. There also is a $20 supply fee.
To register, visit www.wayne-arts.com, call (315) 331-4593 or email info@wayne-arts.com.