NEWARK — Wayne Arts, 108 W. Miller St., will host a garage sale fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 3.
To donate items for the sale, drop them off between noon and 4 p.m. July 26 or noon to 3 p.m. July 27.
Volunteers also are needed between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. the day of the sale.
For details, contact Deb Ramage at (315) 576-0586 or dramage54@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.