NEWARK — The Wayne County Community Endowment has awarded $62,050 in grants to 14 nonprofit organizations for programs that help improve the quality of life for Wayne County residents.
An additional $25,000 in grants was distributed to 19 food pantries throughout the county.
The grants were announced Oct. 17 at the Endowment’s donor and grantee reception at Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES.
The Endowment was created in 1984 with a portion of the estate of Jeanette “Nettie” Bullis, a businesswoman whose family settled in Macedon in the late 1830s. This year, the Endowment marks its 35th anniversary, having awarded $987,000 in grants since it began — all to benefit Wayne County.
The 14 grant recipients include:
• American Red Cross: $5,000 to support the disaster cycle services which include preparedness, recovery, and response efforts for residents of Wayne County
• ARC of Wayne: $4,850 to provide upgrades for the sensory room and the purchase of new equipment to better serve individuals in the day-rehabilitation program at the main campus in Newark
• Catholic Charities of Wayne County: $5,000 to support the Wolcott-based Community Clothing Center
• Family Counseling Service of the Finger Lakes Inc.: $5,000 to support community outreach education and a safe and supportive space for LGBTQ youth groups
• Home Meal Service Inc.: $3,200 to provide continued support for Meals-on-Wheels delivery of meals to Wayne County residents and families
• Lyons Community Center: $5,000 for upgrades to the center’s health and wellness facility used for programming for adults and seniors
• Mercy Flight Central Inc.: $1,000 to help maintain this integral part of the emergency health care system by transporting critically ill or injured residents of Wayne County
• Newark Public Library: $4,000 to supports the library’s fitness and holistic health classes, which include learning about natural health and cleaning products, stress reduction, and healthy cooking and eating
• NYS Network for Youth Success: $5,000 to help the Wayne Maximizing Out-of-School Time program to expand its after-school services to cover all of Wayne County through training, advocacy, and networking
• Rural & Migrant Ministry Inc.: $5,000 to support a two-week summer youth leadership development program for middle-school children of farmworkers in Wayne County
• Sodus Bay Junior Sailing Association Inc.: $5,000 to fund outreach and expansion of programming to actively engage more Sodus and Wayne County youth in sailing and boating
• Toys for Tots of Wayne County: $5,000 to support efforts to ensure that children of Wayne County who are most in need have toys during the holiday season
• Wayne County Action Program Inc.: $4,000 to support transportation of veteran and civilian clients to get to and from medical and housing appointments
• Wayne County Rural Ministry Come-Unity Center: $5,000 to provide assistance to individuals and families in need to maintain or acquire stable housing, ensure heat and electricity in the winter months, and continue to have access to emergency shelter when they are displaced from home disasters such as fires
The Endowment awarded grants totaling $25,000 to 19 Wayne County food pantries to help support operation costs and food purchases, including Clyde United Methodist Church Food Pantry; Lyons Community Food Pantry; Newark Food Closet; Cougar Cupboard, North Rose; North Rose Food Pantry; Palmyra-Macedon Food Pantry Inc.; Rose Emergency Food Pantry; Sodus Point United Methodist Church Food Pantry; Tyre Food Pantry; Wayne County Action Program Inc.; and Wolcott Food Pantry.