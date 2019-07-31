LYONS — Wayne County Public Health reminds the community that swimming and water safety requires constant attention, and having good safety practices should be the first check when planning fun in and around water.
Have supervision when swimming, even as an adult. Swimming alone becomes a consequential risk if something goes wrong or an emergency comes up. Children should always be supervised when around water, even at-home “kiddie pools” have drowning risks. Observe safety signs and postings at public pools, beaches and swimming spots. They are there for your protection and safety.
When enjoying time in or around water, especially on a boat, make sure to have proper flotation and safety devices. Inner tubes and water toys are not safe for personal flotation needs; only certified live vests and flotation devices should be used for the purposes of staying safe.
Wear sunscreen when spending long hours under the sun, especially during peak sun hours between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Reapply sunscreen after swimming or sweating, and reapply after the maximum amount of coverage time listed on the label.
For details, contact Wayne County Public Health at (315) 946-5749 or wcph@co.wayne.ny.us.
