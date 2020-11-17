LYONS — KickStart Wayne County is an initiative of the Wayne County Economic Development Corporation to provide new opportunities and financial resources for county residents to start new businesses in the county.
As part of the initiative, the WEDC is holding its second annual Kickstart Wayne County — Startup Pitch Competition Finals Event Wednesday night. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, it will not be open to the general public but will be streamed live via the Wayne County Facebook page. Viewing will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m. at https://www.facebook.com/waynecountynewyork.
The second-year competition opened in July to all Wayne County residents who have a new business idea or are in the concept stage. Applicants submitted executive summaries of business plans that were scored by first-round judges.
This year WEDC received over 20 applications and thefinalist were narrowed down to the top six that will be presenting live to the panel of judges.
For more information, contact Tanya Hasseler at thasseler@co.wayne.ny.us