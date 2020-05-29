SNAP-Ed New York has launched a new website offering tips, tricks and ideas for shopping and cooking healthful meals while on a limited budget.
SNAPEdNY.org is a one-stop destination designed with the current times in mind, providing low-cost recipes, simple cooking videos, interactive lessons and tons of ways to save time, save money and eat healthfully.
The newly launched website features monthly recipes that are simple, low cost and easy to make. Recipes can be printed or downloaded with a full shopping list.
“During these unprecedented times we are very aware of the struggles that are existing within our communities. Job insecurity, food insecurity, family and financial struggles are happening with so many of our neighbors. SNAP-Ed in the Northern Finger Lakes region, and around the state, are working hard to connect with those who need it. The new website www.snapedny.org is a small change that may make a big difference during this time,” said Maggie McHugh, SNAP-Ed NY Project Manager.
While visiting the website you can watch a cooking video on how to make your own salad dressing, get your kids involved in cooking, take part in a virtual lesson and/or find tips on how to eat healthy on a budget. There is even a map to help locate an educator and program in your area.
SNAP-Ed New York in the Northern Finger Lakes region operates under Cornell Cooperative Extension in Wayne, Monroe, and Cayuga Counties and Foodlink.
Visit www.snapedny.org to find a program in your community.