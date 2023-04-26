RED CREEK — A weekend of historic happenings is planned for this Wayne County village.
“Off the Beaten Path Shopping Adventure” highlights eight women-owned farms and businesses in the Red Creek area. Visitors will be awarded a stamp at each of the featured sites, with the opportunity to win a gift basket valued at $250 when all stamps have been collected. Details of the event can be found on the Olfactory Farm FaceBook page.
At 9:30 a.m. April 29, a grand opening of the Opera House Café on Main Street will be held. The recently restored 1894 building offers coffees that rival trendy franchises and a wide selection of made on premises pastries and light lunches. A ribbon-cutting and awarding of door prizes will be part of the festivities.
At about 10 a.m., a dedication and unveiling of the newly installed historic mural will be made. Located on the south exterior wall of the Opera House, the mural is a completed project of the Red Creek Historical Association. Historic memorabilia will be available for purchase.
Following the ceremony, refreshments will be served and souvenir pens distributed.