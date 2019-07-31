FARMINGTON — Cobblestone Arts Center, which houses the Celebrating the Arts dayhab program for adults with developmental disabilities, has received a donation of $5,000 from Wegmans.
The money will be used to build additional classrooms, a larger lunchroom, and wider hallways to accommodate the rapidly growing program. Currently, the dayhab program services 90 students ages 21 to 85 years old.
Enrollment is expected to reach 100 by January 2020.
Cobblestone’s most recent addition of the theater was completed in March 2017. The space holds up to 120 patrons and the stage is home to a multitude of local performers (Mossa Dance, The Cobblestone Players, Big Wigs...). Prior to that, several other expansions took place, which added on to the charismatic farmhouse that was once the original structure.
For more information, visit www. cobblestoneartscenter.com or call (585) 398-0220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.