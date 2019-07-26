GENEVA — The Finger Lakes Welcome Center, in partnership with the Seneca Lake Wine Trail, is holding Wine Wednesday wine tastings between 4 and 6 p.m. on Wednesdays through August.
Sample a variety of wines from Seneca Lake Wine Trail member wineries. Tastings are free and serve as a great introduction to the diversity and quality of wines found around Seneca Lake.
To learn more about the Seneca Lake Wine Trail and its 31 member wineries, visit www.senecalakewine.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.