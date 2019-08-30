AURORA, Cayuga County – Wells College has named Lawrence “Larry” Jerome vice president for advancement.
A seasoned fundraising, development and marketing professional with more than three decades of experience, Jerome comes to Wells from Cone Health in Greensboro, N.C., where he served as senior vice president for institutional advancement.
He also worked as a senior vice president of the Angeletti Group in New Vernon, N.J., and senior consulting associate with Brakeley Briscoe in San Mateo, Calif.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in government from St. Lawrence University.
For details, visit wells.edu.