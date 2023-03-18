GENEVA — The League of Women Voters of Geneva will host its annual Wine and Chocolate fundraiser from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 29 at Billsboro Winery.
The $35 ticket price is payable at the door. It includes light appetizers, a raffle ticket, and wine and chocolate pairings featuring CaryMo specialty chocolates and Billsboro wines.
Seating is limited and reservation are required by calling or emailing Beth Reiners at (315) 789-3761 or breiners@rochester.rr.com on or before March 24. “Chocolates to go” also are available for $10, and need to be reserved in advance.
Billsboro Winery is located at 4760 West Lake Road, Route 14. Winery co-owner Kim Aliperti is a longtime member and supporter of the LWV of Geneva.