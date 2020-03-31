NEWARK — With the intermittent snow fall this year, having enough of the white stuff to participate in the annual snow sculpture contest was difficult, but families and local businesses rose to the challenge.
Entries were judged on overall impressions.
The 2020 Village of Newark Snowman Contest winners:
Best Residential Sculpture: Kim Lucianovic and Lucy Sullivan, $100, donated by Premier Martial Arts.
Best Business Sculpture: Newark-Arcadia Volunteer Ambulance (NAVA) Jr. Members, a snowman trophy and pizza.